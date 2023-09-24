 Bhopal: Bcom Student Kill Self, Consumes Celphos
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bcom Student Kill Self, Consumes Celphos

Bhopal: Bcom Student Kill Self, Consumes Celphos

IO Singh said that the case was being probed from all angles to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BCom II year student allegedly committed suicide by consuming celphos at his house on Saturday night, the police said. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Investigating officer (IO) Sumer Singh told Free Press that the boy who took the extreme step was Ajit Meena (21).

He was pursuing BCom from a private college in Bhopal and had been suffering from skin disease since a year. On Saturday night, Ajit came home, offered prayers and went inside his room. In the room, he allegedly mixed celphos with water and consumed it. His condition began to deteriorate at about 9 pm. When his family members inquired, he told them that he had consumed celphos.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began probing the incident. They have not recovered any suicide note. Thus the reason behind his extreme step in not clear. IO Singh said that the case was being probed from all angles to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

Read Also
Bhopal: Several Schools Declare Holiday, Postpone Exams In View Of PM Modi's Visit For Mega BJP...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PM To Address BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh Today

Bhopal: PM To Address BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh Today

Overheard In Bhopal

Overheard In Bhopal

Bhopal: 'Congress Loves Pakistan’ Posters Fixed Targeting Nath

Bhopal: 'Congress Loves Pakistan’ Posters Fixed Targeting Nath

Bhopal: Cong Election Screening Committee Meeting Today

Bhopal: Cong Election Screening Committee Meeting Today

Bhopal: Multi-Aircraft To Fly Past Over Upper Lake To Mark The 91st Anniversary Of Air Force On Sept...

Bhopal: Multi-Aircraft To Fly Past Over Upper Lake To Mark The 91st Anniversary Of Air Force On Sept...