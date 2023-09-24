Bhopal: Bcom Student Kill Self, Consumes Celphos

representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BCom II year student allegedly committed suicide by consuming celphos at his house on Saturday night, the police said. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Investigating officer (IO) Sumer Singh told Free Press that the boy who took the extreme step was Ajit Meena (21).

He was pursuing BCom from a private college in Bhopal and had been suffering from skin disease since a year. On Saturday night, Ajit came home, offered prayers and went inside his room. In the room, he allegedly mixed celphos with water and consumed it. His condition began to deteriorate at about 9 pm. When his family members inquired, he told them that he had consumed celphos.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began probing the incident. They have not recovered any suicide note. Thus the reason behind his extreme step in not clear. IO Singh said that the case was being probed from all angles to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

