Bhopal: Bathing close to high -tension wire on terrace leaves 10-yr-old with 100% burns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy sustained 100 per cent burns when while bathing on the terrace he indirectly came in contact with a high-tension wire passing adjacent to the building. The incident took place on the terrace of a multi-storey building in Ratan colony, Karond locality on Wednesday noon, the police said.The boy Shubh Ahirwar is critical and fighting for his life at 3M multi-cure hospital in Karond. Investigating officer (IO) Komal Singh said that the boy resides with his mother and five siblings in the building. A high tension wire passes adjacent to the building’s terrace.

Shubh had gone to terrace to take a shower when he indirectly came in contact with the high-tension cable. While bathing a few water drops accidently fell on the high tension wire leading to a loud explosion. Through water droplets, the live current from the electric cable passed to the boy leaving him severely injured. Hearing the loud sound, Shubh’s mother and his siblings rushed to the terrace only to find him lying unconscious on the ground with severe burns. He was rushed to the hospital, the IO said. Shubh’s mother works as a security guard at People’s Hospital in Bhopal, he added.