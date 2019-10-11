Bhopal: Baseless decision, interest of city at stake; Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The representatives of nursing homes, Bhopal Utsav Mela Samiti, chamber of commerce, residents welfare associations, political outfits have raised their voice against the delimitation of Bhopal Municipal Corporation at the Manas bhawan in the presence of the ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The meet was held to oppose the government’s decision of formation of another municipal corporation. Ex-minister Umashankar Gupta and Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma were present.

They questioned as to how the development will be carried out with two civic bodies in state capital with a centralised network of sewage, water cultural events and even the metro.

Chouhan attacked the government saying they are acting like the British government that imposed a policy of divide and rule.

Chouhan said the partition of Bengal was a blatant example of communal divide by Lord Curzon and it was massively opposed by the residents of Bengal and the government had to bow down before the Indians.

It is a baseless decision of the state government that has no concern for the welfare of the common man, he added.

Others also concurred to Chouhan’s views and said they will not let the government run its writ if the interest of the city is at stake. A resident of Govantika colony KS Thakur said the decision was taken randomly and we have never been asked about it.

He said that the government should rather work for the welfare of residents.