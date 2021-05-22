Bhopal: Based on Madhya Pradesh Tourism, travel show 'The Gypsies' to go live on the Travelxp channel

BHOPAL: A travel show, 'The Gypsies', based on Madhya Pradesh Tourism, will go live on Travelxp channel at 7.30 pm on May 28. The worldís first 4K International travel channel Travelxp has produced the show to promote tourism of the state.

Principal secretary, tourism, and managing director, MP Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, ìCollaboration with Travelxp will definitely help us to reach travel-loving people worldwide and they will surely get attracted towards Madhya Pradesh for tourismî.

The Board played the role of Associate Partner in the making of the show. The program is to be broadcast on Travelxp HD, Travelxp Balkans, TravelxpSD, Travelxp (Europe), Travelxp 4K USA, Travelxp (Germany) and UK (national and international) channels. The trailers have already been viewed over half a million times within the first 12 hours of its launch.