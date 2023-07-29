Bhopal: Barricading, Tazia Procession, Asha-Usha Workers’ Meet Cause Traffic Jams | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city roads lay choked with rows of vehicles due to different events held on Friday. Though traffic police were deployed, vehicles remained stranded.

Vehicles were seen stuck at Roshanpura Square and road leading to Lal Parade Ground through Raj Bhavan and Kushabhau Thackarey Convention Hall. KN Pradhan Square, on way from CM House to Raj Bhavan, too witnessed traffic jam due to traffic diversion.

Three factors contributed to chaos in the city. Firstly, roads have been heavily barricaded in wake of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit on Sunday. Secondly, tazia processions were taken out in which large numbers of devotees took part.

Thirdly, Asha-Usha workers’ convention was held at Lal Parade Ground. They had come to Bhopal from all over state. The buses and SUVs were parked on the periphery of Lal Parade Ground specially along Jai Road from Police Control Room. When convention got over, all the participants left state capital at the same time.

