Bhopal: Barricades are creating problems even for those who are exempted

Bhopal: The barricades put up by the police to restrict people’s movement—as well as that of traffic—in Bhopal are now leading to trouble for even commuters who are exempted from the purview of the corona curfew.

On Monday, two incidents were reported where drivers in the civic body were taken into police custody after they entered into arguments over their route. However, in both the cases, the drivers were released following discussions between the police and municipal officials, although it was alleged that the drivers were manhandled.

The first incident was reported from the TT Nagar police station, where the driver of a garbage collection vehicle tried to cross through the barricades in the Mata Mandir area.

Later, the driver and the cops entered into an argument and the police took him into custody. The driver, Muzaffar, was held in custody until municipal workers gathered around the TT Nagar police station. He was later released by the police after senior officials intervened. The incident occurred around 9.30 am, when Muzaffar wanted to cross through the barricades saying the route of the vehicle was monitored through GPS.

In another incident, a driver was held by the Gautam Nagar police when he wanted to cross the barricades in the JP Nagar area. He was driving an ambulance and, when he reached the area, the cops asked him to take a detour. This led to a scuffle. The driver was taken into custody. The video of the incident went viral, where policemen were seen manhandling the worker.

However, he, too, was released and no case was filed in either instance.

SHO, TT Nagar, Shailendra Sharma said, “The driver insisted on using a route that was closed to traffic and it led to an argument. But, we haven’t registered any case.”