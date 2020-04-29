Bhopal: Barkhedi sealed to stem coronavirus tide

Keeping in view the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases, the district administration has sealed certain areas in the state capital. After Jahangirabad, Barkhedi has been sealed by barricading its police station limit.

Entry and exit have been prohibited from the restricted area. Only teams of doctors and survey personnel can enter the area to collect samples and survey the records of contact history.

The movement of police officials has already been restricted in state capital after policemen of eight police stations were found infected with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, police took action against triple riders on bikes and families moving out during the lockdown. Permission has been granted only to one person to move out for purchasing essential commodities.

To enforce social distance, police cracked whip at people spotted moving on roads with lame excuses. Many people were punished with sit-ups in middle of roads in New Market.

Collector’s appeal for needy: Bhopal district collector Tarun Pithode has appealed to people to make financial contribution for needy people during lockdown.

He has issued two bank accounts -Red Cross account- 900610110003496 and Bank of India (BoI) Professor Colony - IFSC Code- BKID0009006 – for people to deposit financial contribution.

In his appeal, collector said financial contribution will be used to help the needy and homeless though district administration has made efforts to help them. Grocery items and food packets are being distributed to them.