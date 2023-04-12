Bhopal: Barkatullah University mulling to go in appeal against NAAC grade ‘B’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University authorities are in utter shock after varsity received moderate ‘B’ Grade in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Assessment on Tuesday. Under the direction of Vice Chancellor SK Jain, authorities are trying to figure out the shortcomings which clouded the prospectus of varsity in getting the good grade in NAAC Assessment.

As of now, varsity authorities are mulling to go in appeal with NAAC so that if there is even a slight possibility of getting better NAAC grade then it can be achieved. It is within 15 days of NAAC result declaration that university can go into the appeal. Another window which is open for university is this that after one year, it can request for NAAC re-assessment.

On Wednesday, Vice Chancellor SK Jain held a review meeting in the wake of varsity receiving the ‘B’ grade in NAAC Assessment. He held long parleys with senior professors to deliberate upon the reasons which upset the varsity prospectus of getting the good NAAC grading.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one senior professor said that varsity lacked in consultancy and in having adequate teaching staff. Both reasons have affected the NAAC grading of varsity in adverse manner. Poor campus placement is also one of the reasons that BU had to satiate with B grade.

As per information, BU is having fifty percent posts vacant as of now.

Sources in BU said that Vice Chancellor and his staff are going through the documents which were submitted for NAAC Assessment. They are trying to identify those shortcomings which could be plucked out immediately so that varsity could have at least a little chance to upgrade its NAAC grading (at least to B +). In last NAAC Assessment also, BU had received the B Grade.

Notably, ‘B’ grade is considered as a moderate grade in NAAC Assessment. The higher grade than ‘B’ grade could have brought more grants to BU under various heads such as UGC, CSIR, ICMR etc.