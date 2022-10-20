Bhopal: Barkatullah University expels seven students from two hostels

University's entrance gate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as seven students of Barkatullah University (BU) were expelled from two hostels by an order of the vice-chancellor of the varsity based on a recommendation by the proctorial board on Thursday, as per an official release from the varsity.

Four of the students - Omprakash Panika, Umesh Chandra Ahirwar, Pavitra Nahak and Praveen Korge are inmates of Munshi Premchand hostel while remaining three students Mayank Chaursia, Rishabh Arjaria and Ashok Dwivedi are from Jawahar hostel, as per the release.

The action comes in the wake of a clash between two groups during visit of Union Home minister Amit Shah in the city on Sunday.

The clash had taken place between engineering and pharmacy students in which three students sustained injuries. One of the students who sustained serious injuries was later admitted to AIIMS hospital, as per BU officials.

The clash had taken place on a petty issue. The students took part in Amit Shah’s programme. While returning a bottle hit one of the students leading to altercation and later clash.

The newly appointed vice-chancellor Prof Suresh Kumar Jain took a serious note of the incident. The proctorial board met on Monday and recorded the statements of the students. Parents of the students named in the FIR were also called. Vice-chancellor also ordered enhancing of surveillance and surprise checking at the hostels.