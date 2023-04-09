 Bhopal: Barkatullah University awaits NAAC result with crossed fingers
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Barkatullah University, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The authorities at Barkatullah University (BU) are keeping their fingers crossed as the result of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will be declared soon.

Though professors worked day and night to ensure that university gets A grade, the poor performance in placement and certain shortcomings that surfaced up during visit of NAAC team may have a negative bearing on gradation of the varsity.

The BU had received B grade following 2015 NAAC assessment. The NAAC cell of university has claimed that preparations were up to mark and visiting team had praised the preparations.

As per reports, university started preparation few months before NAAC team’s visit. As a result, preparations were made fast and many things did not get proper attention.

For instance, during the visit of NAAC Team, hostel students complained about street light problem, absence of regular mess at hostel.

