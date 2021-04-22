Bhopal: Bard of Avoid generates hopes amidst ruins

BHOPAL: Millions of reams of paper and enormous quantity of ink have been used to write about the Bard of Avon. Yet it seems less. Yet it seems authors have yet under the chants of that Bard.

A poster-making competition ‘All’s Well If Drawn Well’ was held on Thursday to appreciate the warbles of that eternal Bard. It was the second day of the four-day Bhopal Shakespeare Festival-2021. William always ‘Shakes’ the mind.

Even on 457th birth anniversary the Bard’s power to shake and quell a mind is so vivacious that his name itself spawns hope amid melancholy.

Club Literati organised the online fest. The brave youths of the new world have tried to appreciate the Bard through their eyes, through their sketches, through their ideas. Therefore, the name of the event, Shakespeare and The Brave New World, is more than apt.