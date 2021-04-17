Bhopal: Barber molests 4-year-old daughter, arrested after wife lodges complaint

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man molested his biological daughter in Kolar on Friday. The Kolar police station staff have arrested him. The victim’s mother raised alarm when she spotted the accused in the act. The woman stated that her husband thrashed her and her 14-year-old son when she tried to lodge a police complaint.

Police said the accused lives with his wife and two children. On Friday, the woman found the accused molesting their 5-year-old daughter. She told police that she saw her husband calling their daughter with lust. He had removed his trousers and the girl was scared of reaching him.

She also told police that he would beat them in drunken state. The police have registered case against him under Sections 354 A (1) I, 323, 509, 506 of IPC and Sections 1/8 and 11/12 of POCSO Act and have arrested the accused. Inspector Anjana Dhurve said the accused runs a barber shop.