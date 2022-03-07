Bhopal: Bar Council, DLSA come face-to-face on appointment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Bar Council and Bhopal District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) have come face-to-face on appointment of panel of lawyers at police stations at pre-arrest stage. Lawyers said at least 5 advocates should be deputed at every police station to provide legal support to suspects at pre-arrest stage.

On February 17, 2022, the Gujarat High Court directed the Director General of Police, Gujarat, to ensure that all the police stations in the state have a panel of lawyers to aid victims of the sexual assault in accordance with the directions issued by Supreme Court in a 1995 decision titled Delhi Domestic Working Womenís Forum vs Union of India (1995).

The DLSA secretary and Judge SPS Bundela said, We provide lawyers at police stations at pre-arrest stage, if victims demand. Otherwise, we do not provide. We try to make atmosphere conducive in police stations so that persons who are brought there for questioning should feel at ease.

Bhopal District Bar Association president Dr PC Kothari said there should be a panel of lawyers at police stations at pre-arrest stage. At least five lawyers should be appointed at every police station. DLSA administration provides lawyers on remand stage and trial stage but not at pre-arrest stage.

People get nervous and find themselves helpless when police team picks up them even for questioning. The police do not allow person to make phone call if they are picked up at night. ìHow can they contact DLSA for support of lawyers? Under such circumstances, there must be lawyers at police stations, Kothari added.

State Bar Council member Shivendra Upadhaya expressed similar views. Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sachin Atulkar said, We are taking legal opinion. Process is on from police side to appoint lawyers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:15 AM IST