Bhopal: Banks should not stop loan under Swanidhi CIBIL score basis: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said stopping loan under PM Swanidhi Yojna by banks on the basis of CIBIL score is highly objectionable. Expressing regret at the action, Chouhan said a letter about it would be written to the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister.

He said, “The Central Government has launched the scheme, and the banks’ failure to provide loan is a grave injustice to the poor.”

The banks need not check the CIBIL score to sanction loan under PM Swanidhi Yojna. There are also complaints that if anyone in the family is loan defaulter, the loan of an applicant is stopped, Chouhan said.

Chouhan also said development plan should be made for each district separately.

The scheme will be implemented from April 1, and development plan for villages should also be chalked out along with that for cities, he said.

The government is committed to give benefits of growth to each citizen and to maintain law and order, he said. According to Chouhan, his priority is to provide good governance, use modern technology, and destroy mafia.

He asked all the officers to work towards this direction and work accordingly.

Those who do well will remain on their posts, Chouhan said.

Chouhan made the above statements at a video-conference of commissioner and collectors on Monday.

Those who are doing legal mining should not be harassed, but those who are involved in illegal mining should be dealt with an iron hand, he said.