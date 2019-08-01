Bhopal: Bank of Maharashtra declares Q1 results

BHOPAL: The board of directors of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) declared their financial results of the first quarter on Tuesday.

Announcing the results, Zonal Manager AS Das said that the bank had earned a net profit of Rs 81.09 crores in June 2019 quarter. Das added that this became possible because of the improvement in interest, income and interest expenditure. “The operating profit of the bank increased by 40.00% and this increased to Rs 658.45 crore on year-on-year basis,” he said. Discussing on the future plans, he said the bank has set a target to double its business over the next five years. The bank will focus on areas like retail, agriculture, MSME, recovery and prevention of sleepage.