Bhopal: Bank of India posts Rs 720 cr net profit

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The net profit of Bank of India stood at Rs 720 crore, up by 188% over Q4FY21, with Operating Profit at Rs. 2,806 Cr up by 34% over Q4FY21. The bank's Retail Credit grew by 10.57% Year on Year, agriculture credit grew by 11.08% YoY and MSME credit grew by 11.45% YoY, said a bank press release. The bankís advances grew by 11.02% YoY and it constitutes 51.36% of Advances and CASA deposits increased by 13.80% YoY.

Further, Global Deposits increased by 4.73% YoY to Rs. 6,23,385 crore in June '21. Domestic deposits went up by 6.71% YoY to Rs. 5,52,303 crore during the same period, Domestic CASA went up by 13.80% YoY to Rs. 2,35,980 crore in June '21 and CASA percentage stood at 43.22%. As on 30.06.2021, Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) was at 15.07% against 14.93% in†Marí21.

CET-1 ratio stood at 11.52% as on Jun '21 against 11.51% in Mar '21. Priority Sector advances increased by 10.58% YoY to Rs. 1,39,020 crore in Jun'21 which constitutes 39.65% of ANBC. Advances to Small & Marginal farmers constitutes at 9.35% to ANBC and that†to Weaker sections constitutes 12.10%, which are well above the regulatory norm.