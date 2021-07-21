Bhopal: Bank of Baroda celebrates 114th foundation day

Bhopal: The 114th foundation day of the Bank of Baroda was celebrated at regional headquarters of the bank in Bhopal on Tuesday. Several events related to better services and customer satisfaction were organised. The bank officials including regional manager Girish C Dalakoti, deputy regional manager Mausumi Mitra and other officials remained present. Adhering to corona protocol, most of the bank’s customers and officials virtually took part in the events. Dalakoti interacted with the customers and informed them about fresh initiatives in the banking system.