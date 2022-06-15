Bhopal: Bank employees stage protest, discuss about nationwide strike on June 27

Bhopal: Bankers gathered in front of zonal office of UCO Bank near Arera Hills under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions in MP on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bankers in the city staged protest in the city on Wednesday evening and held an assembly meeting to prepare for their scheduled nationwide strike, coordinator of the United Forum of Bank Unions in Madhya Pradesh, VK Sharma said.

They gathered in front of the zonal office of UCO Bank near Arera Hills under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions in MP and raised slogans against the government and their discriminatory policies.

After the demonstration, a meeting was held in which office bearers of the forum VK Sharma, Sanjeev Sablok, Arun Bhagoliwal, Sanjay Kudeshia, Nazir Qureshi and others addressed.

The Forum is organising a nationwide protest on June 27. More than 10 lakh bank employees and officers across the country and more than 3 lakh employees in MP will join the strike.

The bank employees are demanding a five-day banking week, making all Saturdays and Sundays as holidays.

Sharma said, “Apart from the five-day work week, our demands include pension updation, abolition of national pension scheme (NPS) and restoration of DA-linked old pension scheme, resolving issues quickly and expanding salary revision in Catholic Syrian Bank and DBS Bank (Lakshmi Vilas Bank).”

“The decision of the bank unions to go on a nationwide strike is a forced step as redressal is far from sight” convener of the forum Sanjeev Sablok said.

If the bank management does not take our demands seriously even after this, then in the coming days there will be more nationwide strike in the banking industry, he warned.

