e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Bank employees stage protest, discuss about nationwide strike on June 27

They gathered in front of the zonal office of UCO Bank near Arera Hills under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions in MP and raised slogans against the government and their discriminatory policies.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Bankers gathered in front of zonal office of UCO Bank near Arera Hills under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions in MP on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bankers in the city staged protest in the city on Wednesday evening and held an assembly meeting to prepare for their scheduled nationwide strike, coordinator of the United Forum of Bank Unions in Madhya Pradesh, VK Sharma said.

They gathered in front of the zonal office of UCO Bank near Arera Hills under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions in MP and raised slogans against the government and their discriminatory policies.

After the demonstration, a meeting was held in which office bearers of the forum VK Sharma, Sanjeev Sablok, Arun Bhagoliwal, Sanjay Kudeshia, Nazir Qureshi and others addressed.

The Forum is organising a nationwide protest on June 27. More than 10 lakh bank employees and officers across the country and more than 3 lakh employees in MP will join the strike.

The bank employees are demanding a five-day banking week, making all Saturdays and Sundays as holidays.

Sharma said, “Apart from the five-day work week, our demands include pension updation, abolition of national pension scheme (NPS) and restoration of DA-linked old pension scheme, resolving issues quickly and expanding salary revision in Catholic Syrian Bank and DBS Bank (Lakshmi Vilas Bank).”

“The decision of the bank unions to go on a nationwide strike is a forced step as redressal is far from sight” convener of the forum Sanjeev Sablok said.

If the bank management does not take our demands seriously even after this, then in the coming days there will be more nationwide strike in the banking industry, he warned.

Read Also
Elite Division League football: Central Bank ride to victory on Kamran Ansari brace
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Bank employees stage protest, discuss about nationwide strike on June 27

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sena minister Anil Parab skips ED summons

Mumbai: Sena minister Anil Parab skips ED summons

Mumbai: Ministers Dhananjay Munde and Varsha Gaikwad review Dr Ambedkar's memorial work at Dadar

Mumbai: Ministers Dhananjay Munde and Varsha Gaikwad review Dr Ambedkar's memorial work at Dadar

Mumbai: HN Reliance Foundation Hospital performs rare heart valve operation

Mumbai: HN Reliance Foundation Hospital performs rare heart valve operation

Mumbai witnesses spike in COVID cases, more than 2200 fresh infections found

Mumbai witnesses spike in COVID cases, more than 2200 fresh infections found

Thane: Girl commits suicide over blackmail from college students, eight arrested

Thane: Girl commits suicide over blackmail from college students, eight arrested