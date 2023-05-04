Bhopal: ‘Bajrang Dal activists’ attack Congress office in Jabalpur

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alleged Bajrang Dal activists on Thursday vandalised the Congress office in Jabalpur city during a protest against the party's poll promise in Karnataka to act against the right-wing outfit. Videos showing men wearing saffron stoles and waving saffron flags barging into the Congress office went viral. After protesting for 30 minutes in front of the office with no police around, the Bajrang Dal activists barged inside the office and ransacked it, Congress leaders alleged.

A Bajrang Dal leader, however, claimed they held a peaceful protest in front of the Congress office in Baldeo Bagh area but those who ransacked the office were Congress's own men who had covered their faces. Local Congress MLAs and party leaders approached Kotwali police demanding action against the culprits.

CSP Kotwali Jabalpur told media that initially the activists were holding peaceful protests but then they became violent and engaged in vandalism. The Kotwali police have registered the case under section 147,148,149, 452, 153, 427 against key accused Sumit Thakur and four others. No arrest was made till the filing of the report.

Meanwhile, the Congress state president Kamal Nath cornered the state government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said that the saffron activists entered the office and ransacked it but the police did not take any action. .