Bhopal: Baisakhi festival celebrated with gaiety

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Baisakhi festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in the state capital by the Sikh community, according to the information on Thursday.

Kirtan Darbars were held with an influx of devotees in all the gurdwaras including Hamidia Road, TT Nagar, Saket Nagar. Ardas was offered in Gurudwaras for happiness and prosperity in the country. Along with this, langars were also organized.

Gurcharan Arora, spokesperson of TT Nagar Gurdwara Committee, said that Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji had decorated Panch Pyare on this day in 1699 and established the Khalsa Panth.

On April 17, a free eye, nose, ear, throat, heart, bone, teeth, gynecological, skin disease camp will be organized at Guru Nanak Charitable Medical Center Gurdwara TT Nagar, Arora said.

According to Arora, Gurdwaras at BHEL's Piplani, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Anand Nagar, Ayodhya Bypass and other Gurdwaras also organised programmes. In Gurudwaras, the younger generation was told about values of human service.

Mahavir Jyanti celebrated, Prabhat pheri taken out

Mahavir Jayanti was also celebrated in the state capital on Thursday. In which the Jain community organized Prabhat pheri (processions) to mark the birth of the Mahavir Swami, the 24th tirthankar.

Processions were organized at Ashoka Garden, Chowk Jain Mandir, Habibganj Jain Mandir, Shri Mahavir Jain Mandir Piplani.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:58 AM IST