Bhopal: Bairagarh cloth traders association gets BMC’s nod to build Dharamshala

Executive body of cloth traders association inspects plot for proposed Dharamshala in Bairagarh on Thursday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has finally granted permission to Bairagarh Cloth Traders Association to construct Dharmshala. The association has proposed to construct a rest house on a 20,000 square feet plot near Sehore Naka in the city.

The association had begun construction of Dharamshala before COVID-19 virus came into the picture, but was halted due to the pandemic, said the president of the association, Kanhaiya Lal Israni, on Thursday. By then only the boundary wall was constructed. After the lockdown was lifted, the association wanted to resume the construction work, but it failed to acquire permission from the BMC, he said.

The Dharamshala will be used as a guest house for the visiting traders and businessmen. The space will also be rented out to the locals at low rates to organize private or public events, said Israni.

The outgoing executive body will ensure that at least the first floor of the Dharamshala is constructed before the association’s elections scheduled this year before September, said the general secretary of the body, Dinesh Wadhwani. The tenure of the present office bearers of the association is ending in September. Their term was extended for an extra two years in view of the pandemic.

The association had last built a guest house as such about 40 years ago in the mini market, said Rameshlal Aswani, the founder of the association.

Its centralised location made it convenient for the people to reach there. Hence, it gradually got turned into a retail market. The association then decided to convert it into a shopping complex, he added.