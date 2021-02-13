BHOPAL: Bagheli plays Nandu Nachaiyyah and Bholuram are common tales that were staged in an enthralling manner

Bhopal: Two Bagheli plays, Nandu Nachaiyyah and Bholuram depicting casteism and importance of being truthful were staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city. It was part of first day of three-day Lok Boli Natya Samaroh, which began from Friday. The fest is being organised by Rang Triveni Sahityik Evam Sanskriti Samiti in association with Union Ministry of Culture.

Nandu Nachaiyyah, a play in Bagheli dialect, was directed by Santosh Pandey and presented by Bundeli Loknritya Va Natya Kala Parishad, Sagar. The play's central character, Nandu, is from a lower caste of Bundelkhand region. The local Thakur's sister falls in love with Nandu and his art. An incensed Thakur turns out his sister from his haveli. Nandu is killed by Shaitan Singh who wants to usurp Thakur's property by marrying his sister.

The other play, Bholuram, also in Bagheli, was directed by Prabhakar Dwivedi and presented by Rang Triveni Sahhityik Evam Sanskritik Samiti, Bhopal. It tells the tale of Bholuram, a poor Brahmin, who is unable to provide for his family because he is truthful. Frustrated, he leaves home and joins a band of thieves. However, his habit of not lying botches up all plans of his accomplices. Ultimately, he is caught while trying to burgle the king's palace.

Bholuram tells the truth to the king. The king is impressed and decides to help Bholuram. A Malvi play, Chaliya Head Saab Hero Banne, directed by Jaroop Singh will be staged on Saturday evening.