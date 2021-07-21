Bhopal: Bag containing Rs 1.05 lakh snatched from man

Bhopal: Two miscreants snatched a bag containing Rs 1.05 lakh cash from a 50-year-old man when he was heading for home with his son on a bike. The accused snatched the bag after signaling the victim to stop.

Victim Parmanand had gone to Kurawar to sell a plot and was returning with cash to his home in Shamshabad. His son Ram Babu was riding the bike, the police said.

SHO BP Singh said the incident allegedly occurred near Barkhedi Dev and 11 Mile Area around 6 pm on Tuesday. Two persons approached them in a car and told that the cash they were carrying was less. Surprised by the information, the man asked his son to stop the bike and asked them as to how they know about it.

They had a brief conversation during which the accused told the victim that he suffered loss in the deal of plot.

However, when he asked them as to why are they informing this and if at all there is loss, he will take the remaining amount as the plot was sold to one of his relatives. While he was speaking to the accused, one of them snatched the bag and fled the spot, the SHO said.

Parmanand lodged a complaint on Wednesday morning. The Nazeerabad police took statements of the victim and his son.

SHO said there are three teams working to crack the case and they are investigating the case from all angles.