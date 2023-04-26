Bhopal: Bag carrying mobiles, laptop go missing from MLA guest house

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves made away with a bag carrying four cell phones, a laptop and documents from MLA guest house in Malviya Nagar, Arera Hills police said on Wednesday.

Station house officer (SHO), RK Singh said that the complainant, Amit Dwivedi (35), an employee at the BJP social media cell, approached the police on Tuesday, stating his bag was stolen from outside his room number 75 of MLA guest house. The guest house has been allotted to the BJP MLA Pradeep Patel.

Dwivedi, who hails from Rewa, told the police that on April 19 he had left his bag outside his room and when he realised the same he went to get it. But he found the bag missing. He further told police that there were four cell phones, a laptop, wallet, CM House ID card and other documents inside the bag. The police said that there were no CCTV cameras at the guest house. Police have registered a case.