Bhopal: Backpack, made of cane protects travelers from wild beasts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Narah,’ a haversack of the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh, is the fourth ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of July on the social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) Bhopal.

The maximum height and width of the exhibit, which was collected from Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh in 1986, are 56cms and 30cms.

Director, IGRMS, Praveen Kumar Mishra says that Narah is a haversack woven with fine splits of cane in the form of a deep rectangular pouch. The backpack is traditionally regarded as the true companion of the male folk who indispensably carries it for travelling outside their home. It is also used as protective gear against the attack of the wild beast from back while crossing the dense forest.

The back portion of the haversack extends above the rim in the form of elongated ear-like flaps, to which the braided shoulder straps are attached. When worn, the flaps securely cover the opening and provide firm support on the shoulder to carry the essentials and personal belongings.

It is a very crucial item to be carried by the men on their journey outside the village, conducting hunting expeditions, cultivation, or any kind of individual or collective activities, Mishra says.

The exhibition began on Monday. Visitors can see this object from home through the official site (https://igrms.com/wordpress/?page_id=8761) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NationalMuseumMankind), Instagram and twitter page of the museum.