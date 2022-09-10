Bhopal: BA student drowns while learning to swim in well

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BA final year student drowned in a 55 feet deep well in Tilakhedi village under Khajuri Sadak police station area on Friday. He had lowered himself into the well with the help of a rope to learn to swim. When friends asked him to come out, he said he would return home only after learning to swim. After his reply, his friends left him and went home.

Thana incharge Sandhya Mishra said that Abhishek Verma, 25, resident of village Tilakhedi, was a student of BA final year. His father is a farmer.

On Friday afternoon, Abhishek was swimming with friends in a well located near the crematorium in the village. After swimming in the water for a while, his friends came out of the well saying that they had to participate in the immersion procession of Lord Ganesha. Abhishek also came out of the well but returned again.

At about 4 pm, someone from the village saw Abhishek's clothes on the well's boundary. He informed villagers. As the villagers could not locate him, police had to call the State Disaster Response Force. After a four-hour effort, Abhishek's body was fished out from the well, which, at present, holds water measuring 55 feet. Abhishek was the eldest of two brothers.