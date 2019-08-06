Bhopal: B K Kuthiala can’t be arrested till next hearing, says Supreme Court

BHOPAL: Supreme Court bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose granted interim protection or stay on arrest of former vice chancellor Prof. B K Kuthaila, on Monday. Now the Economic Offence Wing will not able to arrest the ex-VC till the next hearing.

A criminal case was registered against him by the EOW on the basis of three member committee report. The allegations against Kuthaila were related to various illegal appointments and misutilisation of university fund for RSS-related organisations.

Former attorney general Mukaul Rohatgi and former Advocate General Purushaindra Kaurav appeared into the court. Kaurav said that they stated that 72-year-old man wasbeing victimised by new government for political reasons. Standing counsel Rahul Kaushik appeared for state and opposed the bail stating that Kuthaila had been declared proclaimed offender.

This statement was taken up seriously by the court and Justice Deepak Gupta orally remarked that he had not seen this kind of extraordinary anxiety even in heinous case of murder and rape cases. He said, “We will examine the manner in which state declared him proclaimed offender.” It’s a major relief to Kuthaila.

The DG EOW, KN Tiwari said that the court has ordered “As an interim measure, it is directed that petitioner shall not be taken into custody in connection with F.I.R. No. 14/2019 dated 14.4.2019 registered with the Police Station Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, till the next date of hearing”.