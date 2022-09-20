Bhopal: B-Boy Flying Machine to hold 15-day camp

Representative Pic | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of selection for the MP break dancing academy began on Tuesday at TT Nagar stadium, Bhopal. The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, MP, has organized a 15 days training camp for the breakers who cleared the first round. After 15 days, the final team for the new MP break dancing academy will be declared.

Just like the talent hunt(first phase), for the second phase selections and training camp, bboy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary), bboyrisk (Rajan Yadav) and bboymonkk are in Bhopal for 15 days.

B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary) announced that he would be taking the 15-day training camp on his social media.

While talking to the FP, Pradeep Asteya, assistant director, directorate of sports

& youth welfare said, ‘we have organised a 15-day training camp for the dancers who got selected in the break-dancing talent hunt (phase one). When the final team will be selected, we will provide them with accommodation and food. For now, we have only arranged food and are trying to accommodate the dancers who are alone and not from Bhopal.’

Before this, on July 14, Bhopal break dancing selections were held at TT Nagar stadium. As per officials, this academy will bring medals for the country in the upcoming Paris 2024 games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it would include break dance as a medal event at the Paris Games 2024.

