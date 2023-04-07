Bhopal: ‘Azaad’ Devgn drops in city; Manoj Bajpayee too in capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actors Ajay Devgn and Manoj Bajpayee reached the city to shoot for ‘Azaad’. They reached Bhopal by private jet and regular flight respectively on Friday. Devgn is playing a cameo role whereas Bajpayee has a character role in the movie, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

This is the debut movie of actor Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgn. The shooting of the film began on March 17.