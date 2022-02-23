Bhopal: AyushQure app receives Skoch silver award

Bhopal: AyushQure, a telemedicine app of the Department of AYUSH, has received Skoch’s silver award. It is an all India level award, according to state government officials.

The AyushQure App developed under Vaidya Aapke Dwar Yojana has been appreciated by subject and management experts at different stages of competition. It has also been suggested to publicise it more in the public.

The app of Department of AYUSH can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Through this, citizens can get consultation from AYUSH doctors from the comfort of their home. The app offers facility of sending reports and getting treatment related guidelines.

AyushQure App has been downloaded by more than 37,000 users in Madhya Pradesh so far. Around 88 per cent of those who booked on the app have received medical advice.

Free medical consultation is provided through live video call from AYUSH medical specialist sitting at home through Vaidya Aapke Dwar scheme launched by Department of AYUSH.

Under the scheme, services of all three disciplines of AYUSH, Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani can be availed. Citizens are taking advantage of this facility by downloading the app, Vaidya Aapke Dwar from Google Play Store on Android phones.

The specially designed app AyushQure can be used by both the patients and the doctors. Citizens will also be able to upload various tests as prescribed by the doctor in the app. Based on this, the doctor will be able to give advice.

