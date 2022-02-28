Bhopal: Ayush department stops counseling of MD, MS courses

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Ayush on Monday stopped counselling for MD, MS Ayurveda, MD Homoeopathy courses, according to state government officials. The new counseling date will be declared on its website and newspapers.

Counselling has been stopped after the interim decision passed in the petition filed in Jabalpur High Court bench on February 22, 2022, regarding reservation of Other Backward Classes.

The Ayush students (BAMS and Homoeopathy) staged protest and took out rally to press for their demands including removing stipend discrepancies.

According to agitating students, the demands include getting stipend at par with junior doctors. Stipend should be linked to Consumer Price Index (CPI). Currently, BAMS interns get Rs 7,000 while allopathic interns get Rs 12,000.

Junior doctors get Rs 30,000 in BAMS. In allopathic field, they get Rs 53,000. At PG level, they get Rs 40,000, Rs 42, 000 and Rs 44,000 while in allopathic field, they get, Rs 65,000, Rs 67,000 and Rs 69,000 respectively for junior doctors, residents and specialists.

