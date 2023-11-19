Bhopal: Ayurvedic Doctor Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Ayurvedic doctor by profession, died under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Aishbag on Friday. The police said the cause of his death is not clear and investigations are on.

Aishbag police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Sapre said the man has been identified as Navratna Singh (60). He used to reside at a rented accommodation in Aishbag and was a native of UP.

His neighbour named Praveen told the cops that he had gone to his house on Friday morning. Praveen said when he visited the doctor's house, there was no trace of him.

As he peeped into the washroom, he found Singh lying unconscious. He rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The body was sent for post-mortem.

