Bhopal: Ayodhya Verdict; Police reach out to public, hold meetings to ensure peace prevails

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court, the district police here have spared no effort to quell any tension that may simmer following the judgment. Police have reached out to people and held discussions with them to ensure that peace prevails in the city. As many as over 150 meetings were held in the district in a day with the residents. Police are asking the people to refrain from making any objectionable comment on social media on the matter and not to fall to prey to any rumors.

Meanwhile, FIRs have been registered against 25 people for spreading hate content on social media. All the messages shared were related to the matter that is sub judice. The details of listed criminals are summoned from every police station.

All the police stations have been asked to conduct at least four meetings with the members of local Shanti Samiti or Mohalla Samitis along with the religious leaders. Local leaders too have been asked to cooperate with police and ensure that all influential persons of the areas remain present in all these meetings. In one such meetings, residents were heard saying they would welcome and respect the decision of the apex court on the matter and make sure that peace is maintained in their area.

People from all walks of life including traders, professionals, academicians, religious leaders participating in the meeting assured the administration of all cooperation in maintaining peace in their areas “Be it temple or a mosque, we will not be affected by the decision,” said a resident of Shahjahanabad Sohan Singh, who had come to attend a meeting chaired by CSP Shahjahanabad Nagendra Pateria. A group of traders led by Sharad Jain urged Shahjahanabad police to have a meeting in their areas. There is not tension in out area but for precaution we want police officials to have a word with people of the locality, said Jain. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator Sanjeev Gupta said they are ready to extend all cooperation to local administration and police

25 booked for sharing inflammatory posts on social media: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irshad Wali said 25 people have been booked for sharing inflammatory posts on social media in recent days. Everyone is urged to keep off from rumors and not to resort to any such act, else legal action would be initiated, he added. Police have also asked the faith leaders to get CCTV cameras installed around their religious places.