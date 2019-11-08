Bhopal: Ayodhya Verdict; 4,617 cops deployed

BHOPAL: The police have made all the necessary arrangements ahead of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court (SC).

In compliance with the orders of the home minister Bala Bacchan, the police officials have deployed 4,617 cops of district police, SAF, home guards and special police officers (SPO) to check any illegal activity in and around Bhopal.

But as usual the policemen were busy in their drive to check helmetless riders and no nook was spared where challans were not made.

Over 680 pickets have been set up across the state capital with top officials patrolling every nook.

Besides, police are intensively checking every hotel to keep a tab on arrival of any anti social element before the SC’s order.

Police are approaching religious leaders of major communities and they have assured cops that no hate message will be allowed to spread.

The members of mohalla samitis have owned the responsibility of their area in that they will not allow anyone to disturb peace in their areas.

The cops from all the police stations are holding series of meetings with the residents. These residents are committing to ensure that no trouble will be allowed post SC’s verdict.

The teams of cyber cell and WhattsApp monitoring cell are also keeping an eye on the messages being shared. In several WhattsApp groups admins have changed settings that no one but for them will be allowed to post any message.

The secular fabric of state has to remain intact: To ensure the secular fabric of Bhopal and of the state remains intact, all the religious leaders are making efforts from their side and that is a positive sign for us. Members of Rashtriya swayamsewak sangh (RSS) met the Quazi Shahr Syed Mushtaque Ali Nadvi. They held a talk and they all were offered blessings and they said that whatever decision is pronounced, the secular fabric of the state has to remain intact.