Bhopal: Ayodhya Land Dispute Case; ‘If SC rules in favour of temple, it will be like Diwali for us’

BHOPAL: The Supreme Court’s (SC) judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case will be accepted by one and all, said few of those from the city who were a part of the Ram Temple agitation in 1992, or had witnessed it.

After hearing from all the parties, the Apex Court, on Wednesday, reserved its judgment in the Ayodhya case.

They told Free Press that along with the nation, they too are keenly awaiting for the verdict. They said that if the SC rules in favour of the Temple, it would make them extremely happy. “It will be like Diwali for us”, one of them said. Excerpts:

Ramesh Sharma ‘Guttu Bhaiya’, former MLA: Yes, I and many others had participated in the Ram Temple movement. We are waiting desperately for the judgment. It is good that after such a long time the judgment is coming. ‘Bhagwan Ram sabka accha karenge’ (Lord Ram will do good to everyone). I think all the parties will accept what the Supreme Court decides. The Muslim community is also mentally prepared. In the present situation, when the country is progressing at a fast pace, we all want this dispute to be settled.

Jitendra Daga ‘Mannu’, former MLA: I was one of the members of an around 40-member group, which had left Bhopal for Ayodhya in 1992 to participate in the agitation led by LK Advani. All of us were detrained by the police at Lalitpur and were arrested. I can hardly wait for the judgment. I am sure that whatever the SC decides will be right and proper. Learned judges are deliberating on the issue. The judgment will be in favour of India and it will make the entire country happy.

Alok Sharma, Mayor, Bhopal: India reveres Lord Ram. Invaders came from outside and did something. There can be no compromise on the issue of Ram Temple. If the honourable Supreme Court rules in favour of the Ram Temple it would be a great day - a historic occasion for us. Our happiness would know no bounds. We will celebrate Diwali on that day.

Ayodhya is a national issue, it is a sentimental issue and it is also a religious issue. How can something which happened 400 years back be an issue today? Whatever the judgment, we can only hope and pray that it does not hurt the sentiments of any community or group and does not lead to further agitations and tension. Ideally, every party concerned should have talked to each other in an atmosphere of harmony and goodwill, forgetting what had happened centuries back.

- Dayaram Namdev, secretary, Gandhi Bhavan Trust