Bhopal: ‘Aye mohabbat tere anjaam pe rona aaya…’; ‘Kajari-Jhula Gayan Mahotsav’ ends with Soma Ghosh’s magical performance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Bharat Bhawan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day concert ‘Kajari-Jhula Gayan Mahotsav’ ended with a magical performance of classical vocalist Padma Shri Soma Ghosh at Bharat Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Ghosh who was clad in green coloured Benarasi sari, presented some Kajari and jhula songs which won the hearts of the audience who were present in good numbers. The songs included ‘Rimjhim sa barse paniya pahnu banaras ki sari ramma…,’ ‘Piya mehndi liaawa moti jheel se…,’ and ‘Jhula dheer se jhulao banwari bhare sawan mein…’.

Ghosh, who is the adopted daughter of Ustad Bismillah Khan, ended her performance with some popular ghazals on audience’s demand. The songs included ‘Aye Mohabbat tere Anjaam pe rona aaya…,’ ‘Woh jab yaad aaye…,’ ‘Zindagi bhar nahi bhulegi barsat ki raat…,’ ‘Hai mar jayenge hum to loot jayenge…’ and ‘Aaj jaane ki zid na karo…’.

Besides the captivating performance of Ghosh, the event began with a performance of folk singer Santosh Tiwari and his troupe.

