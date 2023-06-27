 Bhopal: Award St Raphael School Principal Feted
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Award St Raphael School Principal Feted

Bhopal: Award St Raphael School Principal Feted

The award was presented at ENG Education Awards by Study ‘n’ Learn, held at Radisson Hotel, Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
article-image
Award St Raphael School Principal Feted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal of St Raphael School, Bhopal, Sr Valsa Joseph, received the Outstanding Leadership Education Award for her contribution and selfless service to the education sector.

The award was presented at ENG Education Awards by Study ‘n’ Learn, held at Radisson Hotel, Bhopal.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Furniture In CM Rise School Left To Rot In Rain
article-image

The event served as a platform to honour those who made exemplary contribution to the field. Joseph passionately attributed her unwavering commitment to the education system to the profound influence of her father.

Recognizing the transformative power of education, she emphasised on importance of providing quality education to all, with special focus on empowering women to become self-reliant.

Read Also
Indore: Water Scarcity Hits MTH Hospital
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Award St Raphael School Principal Feted

Bhopal: Award St Raphael School Principal Feted

Bhopal: National Beautician’s Day Celebrated

Bhopal: National Beautician’s Day Celebrated

Bhopal: 15 Acharya Sthulibhadra Staged

Bhopal: 15 Acharya Sthulibhadra Staged

Bhopal: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 90,000 Stolen

Bhopal: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 90,000 Stolen

Bhopal: Rs 1 Lakh Siphoned Off From Woman’s Bank Account

Bhopal: Rs 1 Lakh Siphoned Off From Woman’s Bank Account