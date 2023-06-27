Bhopal: Award St Raphael School Principal Feted

Award St Raphael School Principal Feted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal of St Raphael School, Bhopal, Sr Valsa Joseph, received the Outstanding Leadership Education Award for her contribution and selfless service to the education sector.

The award was presented at ENG Education Awards by Study ‘n’ Learn, held at Radisson Hotel, Bhopal.

The event served as a platform to honour those who made exemplary contribution to the field. Joseph passionately attributed her unwavering commitment to the education system to the profound influence of her father.

Recognizing the transformative power of education, she emphasised on importance of providing quality education to all, with special focus on empowering women to become self-reliant.