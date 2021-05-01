Bhopal: Awadh organisation provides free food, corona kits to poor

Bhopal: The Awadhpuri Parikshetra Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti and Awadh Shree Sewa Sansthan have launched various initiatives in view of the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

They are providing food to the poor, getting lanes sanitised and helping people who are in medical emergencies. Mahasamiti president Raman Tiwari said that in this time of crisis, people have to come forward and they cannot remain dependent only on the government.

Organisation vice-president Sohan Singh Rajput said they distribute 100 food packets every day to people waiting in queues for oxygen cylinders outside JP Hospitals and to ambulance drivers.

The organisation is also getting colonies in the Awadhpuri area sanitised with the help of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. They have also provided corona kits and oxygen to patients in home quarantines. The organisation is also preparing a database of people in the area who have recovered from Covid-19 so that they may donate plasma and blood if needed.