Bhopal: Avoid huge gatherings, religious leaders urge residents amid Coronavirus Scare

BHOPAL: The religious leaders of Bhopal have urged the residents to stay indoors, and if possible avoid going to temples. In a meeting held at police control room on Wednesday, the leaders sent out a message to people to avoid gatherings at religious places and to adopt precautionary measures.

The traders’ association, transport associations and hotel associations have supported the cause and assured help in dissuading huge gatherings at public places. The message was given in the wake of outbreak of COVID-19 across the world.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said best way to stem virus infection is prevention. The meeting was attended by the leaders of different religious faiths. The district administration also held a meeting with the traders’ associations whose office bearers said gathering at tea stalls or paan shops should be prevented to check spread of virus. The administration has also pasted pamphlets on the shops and walls to inform people about it.

The collector also held a meeting with divisional railway manager (DRM) Uday Bodwarkwar to ascertain there is cleanliness in the trains. Bodwarkar said temperature in AC coaches is kept around 25 degree Celsius.

He also informed about isolation ward in the railway hospital. Pithode also assured all help from the district administration to railways. All the passengers arriving in Bhopal are undergoing thermal screening.

The hotel owners were told to inform district administration about foreign nationals or any suspected patient staying with them. The collector has ordered officials of food and drugs department to ensure that masks are available at reasonable rates.