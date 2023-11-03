 Bhopal: Autorickshaw Driver Ends Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Autorickshaw Driver Ends Life

Bhopal: Autorickshaw Driver Ends Life

The deceased was identified as Rohit Sahu, 34.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver allegedly died by suicide at his house in Ashoka Garden on Wednesday night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said. The deceased was identified as Rohit Sahu, 34.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said Sahu’s wife had separated from him six months ago and had been living with another man, owing to frequent disputes between them. Sahu had slid into depression after the separation. On Wednesday night, Sahu returned home and locked himself up in his room. When his family members went to his room to call him for dinner, he did not respond. His kin then broke open the door and the man hanging from the ceiling.

His kin informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. Probe is currently underway in the case, the police said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Over 50 Seats To See Triangular Contest, BJP, Congress Strategy Goes Haywire
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L