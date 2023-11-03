Bhopal: Autorickshaw Driver Ends Life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver allegedly died by suicide at his house in Ashoka Garden on Wednesday night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said. The deceased was identified as Rohit Sahu, 34.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said Sahu’s wife had separated from him six months ago and had been living with another man, owing to frequent disputes between them. Sahu had slid into depression after the separation. On Wednesday night, Sahu returned home and locked himself up in his room. When his family members went to his room to call him for dinner, he did not respond. His kin then broke open the door and the man hanging from the ceiling.

His kin informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. Probe is currently underway in the case, the police said.