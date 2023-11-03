Bhopal: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested For Raping Widow

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver, resident of Jehangirabad, who raped a widow multiple times on pretext of marriage, was arrested on Friday. According to Jehangirabad police station house officer Ajay Tiwari, 39-year-old widow has two children. Her husband had passed away four years back. She was a private company employee. Whenever she used to return on foot, an autorickshaw driver named Zeeshan used to follow her on the pretext of dropping her home. The woman ignored her several times in October 2023.

On October 17, when the woman was on her way back home, Zeeshan again met her on the way and offered to drop her home. The woman agreed, after which Zeeshan drove his vehicle to a deserted locality in Arera Hills and allegedly outraged her modesty at a house there. When the woman protested, Zeeshan promised to marry her. Zeeshan then violated her multiple times on the same pretext. On Thursday, when the woman mounted pressure on him for marriage, he reneged on his promise. The woman reported the case to police who arrested Zeeshan on Friday.