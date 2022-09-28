Bhopal: Autopsy report of tigress indicate natural death 

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The autopsy report of tigress of Bandhavgarh tiger reserve stated that the feline had died a natural death. With this, fears of poaching have been ruled out by the authorities of the tiger reserve. This tigress was found dead in the core area.

It was during the night hours of September 18 that Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve came to know that a feline was found lying dead. A team of Bandhavgarh tiger reserve rushed to the spot. "The post-mortem report revealed that the kidney and liver of tigress was not working properly. Owing to this reason, tigress was unable to hunt," a senior officer of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's Field Director told Free Press.

