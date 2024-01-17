 Bhopal: Autopsy Report Awaited To Ascertain Cause Of Shaurya’s Death
Officials in fix over what kind of preventive measures shall be taken

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kuno National Park officials are eagerly awaiting the autopsy report of the seven-year-old Namibian Cheetah, Shaurya, who died of unknown reasons. The forest officials are still puzzled by the sudden demise of the cheetah, who was healthy until his last few days. Senior forest officials state that, as it is the first time cheetahs are being raised at Kuno, not much is known about the infections and diseases to which cheetahs are susceptible and those to which they have developed resistance.

In the meantime, Kuno's forest officials are maintaining the entire health record of cheetahs, which may help determine how better cheetah care should be taken. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Aseem Shrivastava, speaking to Free Press, said the exact cause of Shaurya’s death will be revealed after autopsy and lab test reports arrive, and only then can preventive measures be taken.

Kuno's officials are trying their best to keep a close vigil on the cheetahs housed in the enclosure. The seven-year-old cheetah ‘Shaurya’ was found in an unconscious state in a enclosure on Tuesday.

With the death of Shaurya, Kuno National Park has lost its 10th cheetah, including seven adults and three cubs As of now, two cheetahs are in the open jungle, and eleven are inside the enclosures in Kuno. When the cheetah project was launched at Kuno, it was stated that there would be a high rate of fatalities, and the same seems to be proving true.  

Follow us on

