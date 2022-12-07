Bhopal: Auto parts firm manager swindles Rs 12 lakh, booked

(Representative Image) | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A manager of an auto parts manufacturing company has been booked for swindling more than Rs 12 lakh of the firm, the police said on Wednesday. The company is located at Gautam Nagar in Bhopal.

Police station in-charge, Zaheer Khan, told Free Press that an FIR was registered against manager Poorvackhi Rajput on the complaint of an official of the firm, Sanjay Guajarati.

In the complaint, Guajarati alleged that manager Poorvackhi had collected the amount that the firm received by selling auto parts but did not deposit it in the firm’s account.

In the past two years, she collected the amount from sub-traders, but when the account books were checked, it came to light that she had not deposited more than Rs 12 lakh in the company’s account, the complainant said.

When the company management wanted to know from her the reason for not depositing the amount, she stopped coming to the office and switched off her mobile phone, he said in the complaint. The police have registered a case and began an investigation.