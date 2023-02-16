Bhopal: Audio of officer on special duty higher education seeking Rs 1.50 lakh bribe goes viral

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two audios went viral on social media in which officer on special duty (OSD) of higher education department, Sanjay Jain was heard demanding money from one of the beneficiaries seeking job on companionate ground, on Thursday.

Sources informed that the OSD Jain is a mathematics professor and posted in directorate. Earlier his name came in one of the biggest scam took place in the state. The officer was having the charge of the section, in which the family member of died employees are given jobs on companionate ground.

In the video the OSD Jain was talking to one of the beneficiary and was asking him to reach Ujjain to attend some programme and talks about the ‘arrangement’. He also asked him to meet him before going to Ujjain.

The beneficiary stated that he will be going to meet him in Ujjain, on this the OSD refuses to meet in the programme, because many people will be there.

The OSD talks clearly about the ‘arrangement’ and asked the beneficiary that the other beneficiaries had give 1.5 (probably Rs 1.50 lakh) to get the appointment letter.

In another audio the OSD was talking to some other beneficiary and stating that ‘if you wanted to get the appointment soon, then you have to follow some protocol. Otherwise not a problem you will going to get the letter in course of time’.

Officer to be suspended: ACS

The additional chief secretary higher education KC Gupta, told Free Press that they have also got the audio and based on the viral audio the department is going to suspend the officer.

