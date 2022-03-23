Bhopal: ATS arrests another JMB member from Vidisha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anti Terrorist Squad has arrested one more activist of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Vidisha, said officials on Wednesday. So far, the MP-ATS has arrested six people. The accused, Abdul Karim, has close links with others members of JMB arrested by ATS earlier.

On March 13, the ATS had arrested four alleged members of JMB- Fazhar Ali (32), Mohammad Aqueel (24), Jahuruddin Pathan (28) and Faizar Junel from Aishbag, Bhopal. Later, the ATS arrested Faizan Khan from the state capital. Sources informed that the ATS arrested Abdul Karim, who is connected to Faizan Khan. The duo studied at a madrasa, in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh. When Aqueel came to Bhopal, Karim had asked Faizan Khan to help him to settle in the city and ensure all possible help.

