Bhopal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University to get bus for staff, students

BHOPAL: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University will be given a bus for the staffers and students. Besides, the road leading to the university will also be developed. These announcements came during the inauguration of the administrative building of the university at Mugaliya Kot on Wednesday.

Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said that it is a matter of pride that the medium of instruction of various courses including medicine and engineering in this university is Hindi. He announced a bus to the university. He said that the road from Sukhi Sevaniya to the University will be developed by making it two-lane. He directed to install a huge statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the campus.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that Atal ji’s contribution towards Hindi is unparalleled. That is why we should all be proud of the establishment of this university in his name. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University is the only university in the state and the country where all the disciplines of science are taught and researched in Hindi only.

Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur said that Hindi University is playing an important role in promoting the national language Hindi. The university Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramdev Bhardwaj said that India is the creator of science, art, culture and literature. This university has been established with the aim of studying all the disciplines of Gyan-Vigyan in Hindi.