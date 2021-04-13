Bhopal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University launches mask distribution drive, asks villagers to vaccinate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with directive issued by state higher education minister Mohan Yadav, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University vice chancellor Prof Ramdev Bhardwaj distributed masks to people in Sukhisewania and Mughalia Kot villages on Monday.

Bhardwaj visited community health centre of Sukhisewania where he distributed masks and motivated people for vaccination. University registrar Yashwant Singh and other staff members were also present.

The university has formed a task force for this purpose. There are a total of 14 members who visited Balampur, Prempura, Sukhisewania, Piplia Zaheepir, Imalia, Devalkhedi, Piplia Bajkha and Chaupra Kalan village and made people aware about the benefits of vaccination, social distancing, use of sanitizers and masks. The university has decided to promote 100% vaccination on a wide scale. There are a total of 1,300 people in Mughalia Kot out of whom 1,120 people have been vaccinated.