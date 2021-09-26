e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:23 PM IST

Bhopal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University holds placement drive

Just Dial was also part of the drive that was held at Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Post Graduate Autonomous College on Sunday.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL: A job placement drive was held by Hindi University and Just Dial at Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Post Graduate Autonomous College on Sunday. As many as 1607 students were registered from colleges in Bhopal and 680 students received placement.

MP Sadhvi said placement drives will be organised in city so that more youths can get jobs.

Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University vice chancellor Prof Khemsingh Daheriai presided over the function.

Arif Shikalgar, Madhya Pradesh head, Just Dial, and Yashwant Singh Patel were chief guests at the function.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:23 PM IST
