Bhopal: At day-long state level protest, striking contractual health workers demand regularisation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Contractual health workers of National Health Mission (NHM) staged a state level protest on Monday at Neelam Park here demanding their regularization and withdrawal of cases registered against them for gherao of health minister during last protest. Around 32,000 contractual workers are on strike for the last 20 days in the state.

With contractual health workers of National Health Mission (NHM) on strike, the health services including immunization, distribution of medicines, testing ect are being severely hit. Children are to be administered MR vaccines, however, the ongoing strike has affected the immunization drive. Cases of chickenpox (measles) are mostly reported during summers. Recently 5 children had died of measles and 150 positive cases were reported in Rahatgarh, Sagar district.

In December 2022, contractual workers had gheraoed health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary at JP Hospital. After it, criminal cases were registered against the protesters.

Protest ends, strike to continue: Khattar

State president of Samvida Swasthya Karamchari Sangh Vijay Khattar said even as the protest has been ended, the strike wi8ll continue at district level. “Talks have been going on with the government officials but these meetings did not yield any positive result. We have been on strike since April 18. Government has pressed untrained staff in place of well experienced contractual workers. It has affected medical services as entire supporting staff are on strike in Madhya Pradesh.”

Regular workers pressed in emergency: Shukla

National Health Mission (NHM) director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “As contractual health workers are on strike from April 18, regular workers are working in emergency. No doubt, the support system which we need has been affected due to the ongoing strike of health workers who are demanding regularistaion.”